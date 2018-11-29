WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump on Thursday described his longtime consigliere Michael Cohen as a "weak person" and accused him of lying as part of a plea deal with special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russia.

Cohen, who worked for years as Trump's personal attorney before he became president, pleaded guilty to a single count Thursday of lying to Congress about a Trump Tower development project in Moscow. Trump has repeatedly denied having business interests in Russia.

“He's a weak person and what he's trying to do is get a reduced sentence," Trump said as he departed the White House for two-day G-20 summit in Argentina. "What he's doing is lying about a project that everybody knew about."

