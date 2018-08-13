COLUMBUS, Ohio – President Donald Trump and Ohio Gov. John Kasich both blame the other for GOP candidate Troy Balderson's narrow win in Ohio.

"The very unpopular Governor of Ohio (and failed presidential candidate) @JohnKasich hurt Troy Balderson's recent win by tamping down enthusiasm for an otherwise great candidate," Trump tweeted Monday morning.

Kasich replied shortly after with a gif of Russian President Vladimir Putin chuckling.

Trump had already taken credit for Balderson's apparent victory over Democrat Danny O'Connor in central Ohio's 12th district. O'Connor has yet to concede the race. Balderson's margin of victory is just more than 1,500 votes, and election officials are counting more than 8,000 absentee and provisional ballots in the coming weeks.

But the race shouldn't have been close. Trump won the district by 11 percentage points in 2016. Registered Republicans outnumbered Democrats 2-to-1.

The district is a mix of rural voters, who might have been thrilled by Trump's message, and suburbanites, who were more in line with Kasich's version of Republicanism. The tight race ultimately came down to Delaware County north of Columbus, where both Kasich and former U.S. Rep. Pat Tiberi live.

Since the 2016 presidential primary, Trump and Kasich have continued to feud over everything from immigration to health care and election results. During the GOP race, Kasich won Ohio over Trump, but the governor lost every other state and ultimately dropped out.

In Ohio, 54 percent of voters disapprove of the job Trump is doing while 52 percent of voters approve of the job Kasich is doing, according to a June Quinnipiac University poll. Republicans viewed Trump much more favorably than Kasich.

Kasich, on Sunday's "Meet the Press," implied Trump might be to blame for Republicans' comparatively poor performance in the central Ohio district.

"It wasn't a good night because this is a district that you should be winning by, you know, overwhelming numbers," Kasich told host Chuck Todd.

Kasich said the results sent a message to Republicans: "(Y)ou've got to stop the chaos and you've got to get more in tune and stop alienating people and try to figure out how do families do better."

