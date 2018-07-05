INDIANAPOLIS — President Trump and Vice President Pence are moving their post-primary Indiana visit to a venue with more seats, all the bigger to begin their campaign attacks on Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly.

The rally is being moved from South Bend to Elkhart to "accommodate more Hoosiers," according to a news release from the Trump-Pence re-election campaign.

The event will start at 7 p.m. Thursday in Elkhart's North Side Middle School gymnasium.

Trump will use the event — scheduled just after Indiana's Tuesday primary election — to encourage voters to replace Donnelly this November, the news release said.

The president will "remind voters of their unique opportunity to support his America First agenda with an expanded GOP majority in the Senate mid-term elections this fall by replacing Senator Joe Donnelly with our GOP nominee," Michael Glassner, a Trump re-election campaign representative, said in a statement.

Trump last year pledged to campaign against Donnelly "like you wouldn’t believe" unless Donnelly voted for the the president's tax plan. In December, he joined all Democrats in opposing it.

Republicans view Donnelly's Senate seat as one of their best chances to expand their slim Senate majority.

But the GOP may have its own problems after a bruising primary that has muddied all of the Republican Senate candidates — Mike Braun, Luke Messer and Todd Rokita.

GOP voters on Tuesday will choose one of them as the Republican nominee to challenge Donnelly's re-election effort in November.

Trump's rally will be on Donnelly's home turf, near his Granger home.

Asked about Trump's visit, Donnelly campaign manager Peter Hanscom last week noted that Donnelly voted with Trump about two-thirds of the time last year — but not for the GOP tax cut because he thought it was an overall bad deal for Hoosiers.

"Joe's happy to have the president and former governor back in our state," Hanscom said in a statement. "If they're looking to play politics, Indiana in May is a great time and place to do it.”

Contributing: Maureen Groppe and Tony Cook, The Indianapolis Star. Follow Emma Kate Fittes on Twitter: @IndyEmmaKate



