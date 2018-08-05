President Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion on tax reform at the Cleveland Public Auditorium and Conference Center in Cleveland, Ohio, on May 5.

President Trump announced his decision Tuesday to pull out of the nuclear deal with Iran, defying world leaders and many U.S. allies.

European leaders and diplomats have for months urged Trump not to pull out of the 2015 accord but in Trump's announcement from the White House, he said he had no choice, calling the deal "defective at its core."

"Plan B does not seem, to me, to be particularly well developed at this stage," British foreign secretary Boris Johnson said Monday, appearing on "Fox & Friends" from Washington. "If you do that you have to answer the question what next? What if the Iranians do rush for a nuclear weapon?" he added.

In recent days, U.S. allies, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres have all warned Trump not to scrap the deal. However, they have also conceded that the pact negotiated by former president Barack Obama is far from perfect and needs some "fixes."

Under the terms of the accord, the U.S. and others withdrew economic sanctions on Iran in return for it giving up the means to make nuclear weapons. But the deal has time limits and does not address Iran’s ballistic missile program or regional policies.

Saturday was the deadline for Trump to extend a series of waivers of existing sanctions.

Before Trump announced the U.S. would no longer be part of the deal, Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani acknowledged Tuesday that his country could "face some problems for two or three months," depending on what Trump says, but he said Iran "will pass through this."

Eshaq Jahangiri, Iran’s first vice president, said only the "naive" would negotiate with the U.S. again if Trump "violates the deal," according to Iran's Tasnim News Agency.

Iran's rial currency traded near record lows against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, according to Bonbast.com, a foreign exchange website. The dip to around 65,000 rials for one dollar, down from 42,800 at the end of last year, could indicate that Iranians are selling the rial heavily amid concerns over what Trump pulling out of the nuclear deal and the restarting of the sanctions could mean for the country's economy.

Since taking office, Trump has withdrawn the U.S. from the Paris climate accord but backed down from pulling out of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

