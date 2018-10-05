Trump to give speech on rising drug prices

President Trump on Friday will unveil a long-awaited address on reducing prescription drug prices, according to multiple reports. Trump lamented the rising cost of drugs during his campaign and last year accused pharmaceutical companies of "getting away with murder." He also blasted other countries for controlling prices and vowed to bring the cost of drugs in the U.S. "way down." Despite the rhetoric, many Americans aren't seeing a change in what they pay out-of-pocket. An AARP report last year found the average annual price of drugs widely prescribed to seniors increased to $12,951 from $6,425 five years ago.

Another explosion on Kilauea? Hawaiians tense following warning

Residents of Hawaii's Big Island remain on edge following a warning from scientists that the Kilauea volcano is on the verge of a new explosion. The Hawaiian Volcanic Observatory of the U.S. Geological Survey announced Thursday that such an explosion could spew ash, steam and sulfur dioxide and toss six-foot wide boulders as far as a half-mile in all directions. Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, which includes Kilauea's crater, announced it will shut down Friday in anticipation of the possible explosion. Lava from vents outside the volcano, which erupted last week, has destroyed 36 structures and forced the evacuation of about 2,000 residents.

Hundreds of small earthquakes caused by Kilauea Volcano rattle Hawaii Red ash rises from the Pu'u 'O'o vent on Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano after a magnitude-5.0 earthquake struck the Big Island, in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. The temblor Thursday is the latest and largest in a series of hundreds of small earthquakes to shake the island's active volcano since the Pu'u 'O'o vent crater floor collapsed and caused magma to rush into new underground chambers. Scientists say a new eruption in the region is possible. 01 / 13 Red ash rises from the Pu'u 'O'o vent on Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano after a magnitude-5.0 earthquake struck the Big Island, in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. The temblor Thursday is the latest and largest in a series of hundreds of small earthquakes to shake the island's active volcano since the Pu'u 'O'o vent crater floor collapsed and caused magma to rush into new underground chambers. Scientists say a new eruption in the region is possible. 01 / 13

Let's try this again: SpaceX attempts to launch its new Falcon 9 rocket

SpaceX is slated to launch an updated version of its next-generation Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center on Friday. It had hoped to launch Thursday, but the attempt was scrubbed due to technical issues. The Falcon 9 Block 5, which will carry a Bangladeshi communications satellite to geostationary orbit, includes an enhanced heat shield and other improvements that Space X hopes will allow it to be flown 10 times.If all goes according to plan, the maverick company could launch more missions with fewer rockets, requiring less turnaround work in between.

Heroic pilots recall chaotic Southwest flight in '20/20' interview

The pilots of a Southwest Airlines flight who drew worldwide acclaim for successfully landing a damaged plane last month describe their heroic accounts on ABC's 20/20 Friday.Captain Tammie Jo Shults and first officer Darren Ellisor were onboard Southwest Airlines Flight 1380 — bound for Dallas from New York — when a fan blade in the engine attached to the left wing broke off. Debris tore the engine apart and blew out a window. The cabin lost pressure, partially sucking a passenger out the window — she later died. Shults told 20/20 that her husband, Dean, also a Southwest pilot, was supposed to captain the Boeing 737 that day but swapped flights so she could see their son participate in a track meet.

NHL playoffs: Capitals, Lightning face off in East final

Alex Ovechkin has been a hockey superstar for his entire 13-year NHL career with the Washington Capitals, but he and his teammates will be in new territory Friday when they take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference final. Washington broke through to the final for the first time since 1998 by defeating the Pittsburgh Penguins in six games. Beating the defending champions has the Caps feeling like this is their year. Now 32, Ovechkin is on our list of players who need a Stanley Cup the most — but so is Tampa Bay's Steven Stamkos. Thanks to an improved defensive unit and a wunderkind goalie, the Lightning definitely have the juice to win it all.

One great shot from every game in NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs Game 7: Winnipeg Jets defenseman Tyler Myers (57) is congratulated by defenseman Ben Chiarot (7) after a goal during the first period of a 5-1 win over the Nashville Predators. 01 / 67 Game 7: Winnipeg Jets defenseman Tyler Myers (57) is congratulated by defenseman Ben Chiarot (7) after a goal during the first period of a 5-1 win over the Nashville Predators. 01 / 67

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com