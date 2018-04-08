President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at Olentangy Orange High School in Lewis Center, Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018.

AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

LEWIS CENTER, OHIO -- President Donald Trump blasted Democrats during a raucous election rally here Saturday that was focused heavily on immigration, telling an enthusiastic crowd he needed more Republicans in Congress to accomplish his agenda.

“We want our country to be a sanctuary for law-abiding Americans, not criminal aliens,” Trump told supporters packed tightly into a sweltering high school gymnasium. “What we’re doing is crazy.”

Trump’s rally was the third he’s held this week ahead of the November midterm elections, following events in Florida and Pennsylvania. Democrats are hoping to flip the 23 Republican-held seats they need to capture control of the House – a prospect that would slow Trump’s legislative agenda.

He predicted talk of a Democratic takeover is overblown.

“They’re talking about this blue wave. I don’t think so,” Trump said. “I think it could be a red wave.”

President Donald Trump, right, encourages Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, left, to speak during a rally, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, in Lewis Center, Ohio.

John Minchillo, AP

The president traveled to this suburban Columbus district to campaign for Republican Troy Balderson, a state lawmaker locked in a tight special election contest with Democrat Danny O'Connor.

Voters head to the polls Tuesday to decide which man will fill out the remainder of retiring Republican Rep. Pat Tiberi's term. Trump won the district two years ago by 11 points but nevertheless was compelled to campaign here this year.

Trump’s Saturday remarks followed a series of setbacks he was dealt by federal courts this week on immigration, including a case in the Southern District of California in which a judge ruled the government was responsible for reuniting children who had been separated from their subsequently deported parents at the border.

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Friday, upheld an earlier ruling requiring the Trump administration to continue an Obama-era program that shielded certain young immigrants from deportation.

Trump's rally, which came on the second day of his summer working vacation, underscores the dicey position Republicans find themselves in heading into the November midterm elections. Trump won the district two years ago by 11 points but nevertheless was compelled to campaign here this year.

Hours before the president touched down in Ohio he took to Twitter to attack former Cavaliers superstar LeBron James. A vocal Trump critic, James was interviewed by CNN earlier this week after opening a school of disadvantaged students in Akron. During the interview, James said Trump was trying to use sports to divide the nation.

"Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do," Trump tweeted.

Trump didn’t mention James during the rally.

Near the end of his remarks, Trump made mention of David and Charles Koch, suggesting the influential Republican donors criticized him for not taking care of “foreign workers.” Charles Koch recently criticized Trump’s trade policies, arguing that escalating tariffs would hurt the United States.

“They’re actually members of my club,” Trump said of the Koch brothers. “I want to take care of the American workers.”

