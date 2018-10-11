The burned remains of the Paradise Elementary school is seen Friday. Blocks and blocks of homes and businesses in the Northern California town have been destroyed by a wildfire. Parts of the town of Paradise were still on fire on Friday.

Rich Pedroncelli/AP

With major wildfires still roaring out of control in California, President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Saturday to blame "gross mismanagement of the forest" for the catastrophe and threatened to withhold federal funds if the issue is not remedied.

It was his first tweet on the wildfires, now among the deadliest and most destructive in California history, although he earlier issued an emergency declaration providing federal funds for Butte, Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

At least nine people have been killed and the entire town of Paradise, in northern California has been destroyed.

"There is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires in California except that forest management is so poor," Trump tweeted. "Billions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests. Remedy now, or no more Fed payments!"

His latest remarks were reminiscent of his tweets during another major outbreak of fires in California in August, when he blamed the wildfires on "bad environmental laws" and his claim that water from the north was "foolishly being diverted into the Pacific Ocean."

In that tweet burst, Trump also said California wildfires "are being magnified & made so much worse by the bad environmental laws which aren’t allowing massive amount of readily available water to be properly utilized."

At the time, The New York times noted a debate over the allocation of water for irrigation or fish habitat but none regarding water purportedly being diverted into the ocean.

The Times quoted Cal Fire officials as saying there is no shortage of water for fighting fires. Helicopters collect water from lakes and ponds to douse wildfires and have plenty at hand, they said.

Asked about that the president's tweeted claim of water diversion, a spokesman for Gov. Jerry Brown, Evan Westrup, told the Times in an email, “Your guess is as good as mine.”

