WASHINGTON — President Trump will give a boost to criminal justice reform efforts Friday, hosting a summit at the White House aimed at bridging the partisan divide in Congress and the states to shrink the nation's prison population.

But his proposals will deal mostly with improving prison conditions and better preparing prisoners for successful re-entry into society — a step short of the kind of comprehensive sentencing reform many Democrats are hoping for.

Trump has spoken about prison reform before, working mostly with his loyal supporters to make a conservative, smaller-government argument for fewer, better-run prisons.

Friday's summit will bring together a much larger group of more than 100 activists, experts and policymakers from both sides of the aisle.

"As you know, I'm on the left side of Pluto," said Van Jones, an cable news commentator and former Obama White House adviser who will moderate a discussion at the White House Friday.

"But one thing I know is that it’s one of these strange issues that the more people engage on it, the more stupidity they see in the system. The more we can get the Trump White House and the Republican party to engage in this issue at all, the more progress we'll make," Jones said. "And then I think more reform leads to more reform."

A step-by-step process

That more incremental, step-by-step process will start with prison issues. One White House official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the proposals before they're introduced Friday, said the summit would focus on issues such as:

• Women in prison. The Trump administration will propose ways to better meet the health and safety needs of women prisoners. For example: Ending the practice of shackling female inmates during childbirth.

Since 1980, the number of incarcerated women has grown 700%, said Jessica Jackson Sloan, a California human rights attorney, "but we still have prison policies not designed for women."

Basic issues like sanitary items and bathroom privacy haven't gotten attention from male prison officials, so one White House panel Friday — led by Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin — will focus on the experience of female prisoners.

• Prisoner re-entry. The White House is embracing data-driven proposals to conduct risk assessments on soon-to-be-released prisoners to tailor programs most likely to make them successful on the outside.

A report to be released Friday by the White House Council of Economic Advisers makes a taxpayer-friendly argument for those programs.

For every dollar spent on mental health and substance abuse treatment in prisons, it said, taxpayers could save $1.47 to $5.27 on the cost of repeat crime and incarceration, for example.

The report is somewhat more skeptical of the return on investment for prison educational programs, saying the evidence they reduce recidivism is flawed — but that they could still boost prisoners' lifetime earnings.

The First Step Act, sponsored by Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., cleared the House Judiciary Committee last week with a 25-to-5 vote. It would place federal prisoners closer to home, allow more home confinement for lower-level offenders, and expand prison employment programs.

Not holding out for 'the perfect bill'

Giving the effort some momentum is an endorsement from the congressional Problem Solvers Caucus, a bipartisan group. Under caucus rules, its 40 or so members agree to support any proposal that gets support from 75% of the group.

"The more we can show potentially the success with prison reform, that could open the door to sentencing reform," said Rep. Tom Reed, R-N.Y., the chairman of the caucus. "This is a much clearer path to get to that 80% success as opposed to holding out for the perfect bill."

Some civil rights groups oppose the proposals, saying they address problems with the criminal justice system on the back end but don't end the pipeline to imprisonment on the front end.

Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, for example, said the use of risk assessments "amplify racial disparities and perpetuate other injustices," because they rely on data points that black and Hispanic prisoners may have a harder time overcoming.

"In terms of does it go far enough, the criminal justice system is broken in so many aspects and it’s going to take us a long time to dig ourselves out of the mess that both Democrats and Republicans have made in mass incarceration," said Sloan, who heads #Cut50, a group pushing for a reduction in the prison population.

Trump signed an executive order in February elevating the Federal Interagency Reentry Council from the Justice Department to the White House. That order requires a report by the end of this month on ways to "break the cycle of crime" and prevent released prisoners from breaking the law again.

