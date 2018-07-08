Some twins are content sharing a birthday, but these two sets of identical twins decided to take it a step further.

Identical twin sisters, Brittany and Briana Deane, married identical twin brothers, Joshua and Jeremy Salyers, in a double “fairy tale” wedding on Saturday, Aug. 4, at the annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio.

Not only do they share this wedding day, they will also share a TLC special, a TLC publicist said.

“The newlyweds’ journey to the alter will be featured in an upcoming TLC special which will invite viewers into the extraordinary world of twin subculture and illuminate the daily life of identical twins,“ the publicist said in an email. “Not only will viewers get a first-hand look at the unique bond that these twins have with each other, and their new spouses, but they also get to tag along with the quartet as they prepare for their joint nuptials and ultimately proclaim ‘I do’ – twice.”

The one-hour special will air on TLC in 2019.

The twins met at the Twins Day Festival last year, which is the largest annual gathering of twins, triplets and other multiples in the world, according to the event website.

The Deanes, who are originally from Delaware, have been going to the festival since 2011. Last year was the first time for the Salyers, who are from Tennessee.

”So they lucked out because we met them their first year,” Brittany Deane said in a TLC interview. “And we just love coming and bonding with all these other sets of twins who understand the twin experience.”

The theme of the wedding was “Twice Upon a Time” and the couples were married by identical twin ministers. The women wore identical veils and dresses while the men wore identical tuxedos.

The couples even planned to honeymoon together at the same Prince Edward Island resort. But in different rooms, they said.

After the wedding, the four of them plan on living together in the same house in Virginia and are currently scouting locations on the east coast to purchase a historic inn they can run as a wedding and event venue.

Meanwhile in Michigan, two sets of 24-year-old identical twins also decided to tie the knot recently.

Identical twins Krissie and Kassie Bevier married Zack and Nick Lewan in Grass Lake on Aug. 3 and 4, the Jackson Citizen Patriot reported.

Krissie and Zack's wedding was held on Friday, while Kassie and Nick were hitched on Saturday. The four shared their reception Saturday night.

The couples plan to move in together into a two-bedroom apartment in Fenton.

The couples said they click so well because they were brought up with the same family values.

From left, Krissie Bevier and fiancé Zack Lewan and Nicholas Lewan and fiancée Kassie Bevier pose on July 29, 2018, in Grass Lake. Identical twins Krissie and Kassie Bevier are marrying identical twins, Zack and Nicholas Lewan.

Nikos Frazier, Jackson Citizen Patriot

"We just flow together and it makes sense," Krissie Bevier said. "There is a special twin bond, and having someone who understands that is huge."

Follow Bryce Airgood on Twitter @bairgood123

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com