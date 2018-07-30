The fleet and hubs of United Airlines

United Airlines will add a new non-stop route to Florida from its hub at Washington Dulles.

Service to Miami will launch Dec. 19, with United offering one daily round-trip flight on Airbus A319 jets. United will add a second daily flight on the route during the peak holiday travel period (Dec. 24 through Jan. 6).

United already flies to Miami from its hubs at Chicago O’Hare, Denver, Houston Bush Intercontinental, Newark Liberty and San Francisco.

The standard schedule will feature an 8:15 a.m. departure from Washington Dulles (United Flight 1475) that lands in Miami at 11:05 a.m., all times local. The return (United Flight 1477) departs Miami at 1:24 p.m. and lands at Washington Dulles at 4:19 p.m. ET, all times local. The second flight offered during the holiday schedule will be in the evening.

TODAY IN THE SKY: United Airlines sees payoff from 'rebanking' hub schedules

Aside from the new Miami service, United also will bolster two other Florida routes out of Washington Dulles. From Nov. 28 through Jan. 6, United will increase to five daily flights (up from the normal four) between Washington Dulles and Orlando. From Dec. 26 through Jan. 26, the carrier will add a fourth daily flight to Tampa (up from the normal three).

The new Dulles route and additional Florida frequencies come amid what United says is a broader attempt to increase connectivity from its hub airports. The airline says that it has added or announced a total of 33 new routes from its various hub airports during the past four months.

BY THE NUMBERS: The fleet and hubs of United Airlines

“We want to make United the first choice for customers when planning travel,” Ankit Gupta, United’s vice president of Domestic Network Planning, says in a statement. “To do this we are focusing on the strengths of our hub cities, which are the largest centers for business and tourism travel in the country and key gateways for customers to easily and conveniently connect to thousands of cities throughout the United States and beyond.”

Among the 33 new routes United is touting are:

TODAY IN THE SKY: Would you bid 420,000 miles to see a parked plane? These frequent-fliers did (story continues below)

United frequent-fliers bid miles to attend Boeing 747 farewell party

Chicago O’Hare

Bismarck, North Dakota (BIS)

Brownsville, Texas (BRO)

El Paso (ELP)

Fresno, California (FAT)

Salina, Kansas (SLN)

Shenandoah, Virginia (SHD)

Wilmington, North Carolina (ILM)

Denver

Appleton, Wisconsin (ATW)

Jacksonville, Florida (JAX)

Mammoth, California (MMH)

Moab, Utah (CNY)

Monterey, California (MRY)

Norfolk, Virginia (ORF)

Prescott, Arizona (PRC)

Vernal, Utah (VEL)

Houston Bush Intercontinental

Akron-Canton, Ohio (CAK)

Dayton, Ohio (DAY)

Los Angeles International

Eureka, California (ACV)

Glacier National Park/Kalispell, Montana (FCA)

Mammoth, California (MMH)

Medford, Oregon (MFR)

Missoula, Montana (MSO)

Prescott, Arizona (PRC)

Redmond, Oregon (RDM)

Sun Valley, Idaho (SUN)

Newark Liberty

Elmira, New York (ELM)

Presque Isle, Maine (PQI)

Rapid City, South Dakota (RAP)

San Francisco

Madison, Wisconsin (MSN)

Washington Dulles

Lewisburg, West Virginia (LWB)

Plattsburgh, New York (PBG)

Shenandoah, Virginia (SHD)

Wilmington, North Carolina (ILM)

IN PICTURES: A behind-the-scenes look at Washington Dulles International Airport

July's #avgeek photo gallery

A United Airlines Airbus A319 taxies to a gate after landing at San Francisco International Airport in October 2016.

Jeremy Dwyer-Lindgren, special to USA TODAY

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com