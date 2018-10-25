GLASGOW, Scotland – A professional hunter has sparked outrage in Scotland and on social media after posting pictures of her posing with wild goats she killed on the Scottish island Islay.

U.S. hunter and host of TV show "Larysa Unleashed," Larysa Switlyk uploaded a series of photos of hunts on Islay and another in Ardnamurchan, which included images of four dead stags, two goats and one curly-horned sheep.

In one Instagram caption, she wrote, "Beautiful wild goat here on the Island of Islay in Scotland. Such a fun hunt!!"

"They live on the edge of the cliffs of the island and know how to hide well. We hunted hard for a big one for 2 days and finally got on this group. Made a perfect 200 yard shot and dropped him," she added.

Another photograph shows a man posing with a dead goat. "Congrats on Jason on his gold medal, goat here in Scotland on Islay. A unique hunt," Switlyk wrote in the caption.

Congrats on Jason on his gold medal 🥇 goat here in Scotland on Islay. A unique hunt, email larysa@detailcompany.com for more information ! https://t.co/QMgPTxedR4 pic.twitter.com/rBqvY1Muh7 — Larysa Switlyk (@LSwitlyk) October 23, 2018

Some of the posts have received thousands of replies on Twitter, and now Scottish politicians are calling on hunting laws to be reviewed.

"Totally understandable why the images from Islay of dead animals being held up as trophies is so upsetting and offensive to people," First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon tweeted Wednesday.

Totally understandable why the images from Islay of dead animals being held up as trophies is so upsetting and offensive to people. @scotgov will review the current situation and consider whether changes to the law are required. https://t.co/SIQxcEYBzR — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) October 24, 2018

Roseanna Cunningham, Scotland's environment secretary, acknowledged that hunting of deer and goats is not illegal and is necessary for land management, but she added that she would review relevant laws.

Scottish Brexit Secretary and local Scottish Parliament Memeber Mike Russell wrote to Cunningham and called on the practice to be stopped.

"The pictures are horrific. Obviously deer culling and deer stalking is established on the island and it's a necessary thing to do considering the lack of control of deer numbers," he said "But to see people in camouflage with highly powered sniper rifles rejoicing at the killing of a goat, let alone a ram, is simply unacceptable."

Feral goats are thought to have roamed parts of Scotland and the north of England for about 5,000 years, when they were introduced by Stone Age humans. There are currently estimated to be about 3,000 animals in herds spread across the country.

The Scottish Country Sports Tourism group said country sports tourism was worth almost $200 million to the Scottish economy every year and several companies offer the chance to stalk and shoot wild goats in Islay, Dumfries and Galloway and other parts of the United Kingdom.

Deer, which have no natural predator, are classed as an invasive, non-native species in the United Kingdom, and hunting them on private land is not illegal.

Controversial culls have been carried out in some areas to reduce their numbers, while contraceptive darts have also been used to stop the animals reproducing.

Switlyk said in an Instagram post Wednesday that she received death threats over the images.

The (Glasgow, Scotland) Herald reached out to Switlyk for comment, but in her Wednesday post, Switlyk shared a photo of her about to board an airplane.

"I’m headed out on a bush plane for my next hunting adventure and will be out of service for 2 weeks," she wrote in the caption. "Nothing better than disconnecting from this social media driven world and connecting back with nature."

