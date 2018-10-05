EpiPens, used to treat people with health-threatening food allergies or insect bites, are in short supply in some areas, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says.

Citing "manufacturing delays," the federal health regulator on Wednesday added EpiPens to its shortages list but said the scarcity is expected to be a short-term issue. The injectors remain available in many areas, the FDA said.

EpiPens are common auto-injectors typically used to counter allergic reactions to certain foods, such as nuts, bee or insect stings, or anaphylactic shock, a potentially life-threatening reaction to a foreign substance.

Mylan, a major healthcare provider of EpiPens, said the company notified the FDA about "intermittent supply constraints" several months ago. The shortages resulted from delays at manufacturing partner Meridian Medical Technologies, a Pfizer company, Mylan said. The companies said they have given the FDA regular updates since the alert.

"Mylan and Pfizer take the supply of EpiPen and EpiPen Jr Auto-Injectors very seriously," Mylan said in a written statement.

"As the (FDA) website posting states, there are intermittent supply constraints; however, (the) product is available and Mylan is currently receiving continual supply from ... Meridian," the statement added. "Mylan is expediting shipment to wholesalers upon receipt, and supply levels may vary across wholesalers and pharmacies."

In a separate Pfizer statement, the healthcare company said production of EpiPens by its Merdian unit has increased over the last few months and is "anticipated to continue to increase and stabilize over the coming months."

Mylan encouraged patients and relatives of those who have difficulty getting EpiPens to contact the company's customer relations department at 800-796-9526 for assistance. The department's hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EDT.

