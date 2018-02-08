636622514330155140-Day2Tsaatan8.jpg
The Tsaatan reindeer herders ride reindeer as if they were horses.
Sometimes it helps to see how a maestro tells the story.

In Part 3 of our new three-part video series on Silversea's new super-pricey, super-curated Couture Collection tours, in the carousel above, we catch up with famed photographer Steve McCurry as he documents one of the trips.

Perhaps best known for Afghan Girl, the world-famous image of a young Afghan refugee that first appeared on the cover of "National Geographic," McCurry has been working with Silversea this year to document a number of the destinations where the line offers tours. McCurry also has been lecturing on Silversea ships.    

The video was shot earlier this year during a test run of a Couture Collection trip to Mongolia conducted by Silversea representatives. USA TODAY Cruises received special access. 

Designed to offer an entree into some of the world's most remote, untouched and hard-to-reach places, the Couture Collection features nine tours in all — all overland trips designed to be paired with specific Silversea cruises. In addition to Mongolia, destinations include the South Pole and the Australian Outback. 

Photos: Exploring the far reaches of Mongolia with Silversea
Thousands of square miles of Mongolia consists of sparsely populated, grassy steppe.
Silversea representatives gaze over the grassy Steppe of the Khuvsgul province of Mongolia. The Steppe is brown in the spring but turns green with warming temperatures.
A guide points out ancient megaliths called deer stones at a historic site near Murun, Mongolia. They are believed to have been erected by Bronze Age nomads around 3,000 years ago.
The deer stones that Silversea visits are at a site called Ulaan Tolgoi that is between Murun, Mongolia and Lake Khuvsgul, one of Mongolia's top attractions.
Silversea's Couture Collection tour of Mongolia includes a visit to Lake Khuvsgul in the far north of the country near the Russian border. Enclosed by a national park bigger than Yellowstone, it stretches 85 miles from top to bottom and is the second most voluminous fresh water lake in Asia.
Silversea's new Couture Collection tour of Mongolia includes a helicopter ride deep into the wilderness of northern Mongolia to visit one of the few remaining communities of Tsaatan -- a nearly extinct tribe of nomadic reindeer herders.
The Tsaatan reindeer herders of northern Mongolia live in teepees that are similar to what was once commonplace in the American West.
Silversea visits the East Taiga community of Tsaatan reindeer herders, which is comprised of just 16 families with about 80 people in all. They live in symbiosis with about 500 reindeer.
The men of the East Taiga community of Tsaatan reindeer herders greet arriving Silversea representatives from the top of their reindeer. The Tsaatan have been riding reindeer for generations.
Silversea executive Barbara Biffi says hello to one of the Tsaatan's reindeer.
The tribal chief of the East Taiga community of Tsaatan reindeer herders welcomes the Silversea group into his teepee.
Tsaatan community member Zaya Oldov leads a Silversea group past some of the 500 reindeer that are integral to her community's way of life.
Three young members of the East Taiga community of Tsaatan reindeer herders show off their riding skills.
The pilot of the Mongolian Air Force helicopter chartered to take Silversea representatives to the Tsaatan reindeer herders of northern Mongolia poses on one of their reindeer.
In a logistical feat, Silversea has a dining tent brought in to the remote location when the Silversea group is meeting with the Tsaatan reindeer herders to use at lunchtime.
In addition to the visit to the Tsaatan, Silversea's new Mongolia trip will include several days of exploring around Bayan-Olgii – the mountainous province on the extreme western edge of Mongolia. Populated mostly by ethnic Kazakhs, Bayan-OÖlgii is notable as one of last places on Earth where the locals hunt with eagles – a stunning sight that few outsiders ever witness.
Two eagle hunters show off their eagles.
An eagle hunter poses with his eagle in the Sagsai region of Western Mongolia.
A member of the Silversea group visiting Mongolia poses with an eagle during a visit to the eagle hunters of the Sagsai region of Mongolia's Bayan-Uglii province.
The familly of an eagle hunter welcomes Silversea's group into their ger.
The eagle hunters of the Sagsai region live a semi-nomadic lifestyle with herds of sheep and goats.
Dried animal dung is piled for use as fuel source at a homestead of a local family in the Sagsai region of Western Mongolia.
An eagle awaits its master near a ger owned by an eagle hunter.
An eagle hunter's wife visits with the Silversea group in the Sagsai region of Western Mongolia.
Working with a Mongolia-based tour operator, Silversea has created a temporary luxury camp in an idyllic mountain valley near the eagle hunters of Western Mongolia. It will be put up and taken down each time a Silversea group arrives.
The temporary Silversea camp in Western Mongolia features six elegant, upscale tents filled with king size beds, carpets and wooden chairs.
Silversea's temporary luxury camp near the eagle hunters of Western Mongolia features separate bathroom tents with sinks, toilets and showers.
Bathroom tents at the Silversea camp in Western Mongolia have porcelain sinks atop granite counters -- an incredibly luxurious touch for a temporary facility that only is designed to be erected for a few weeks at a time.
Bathrooms at the temporary Silversea camp in Western Mongolia also feature showers supplied via temporary water lines.
A colorful ger on loan from a local eagle hunter family serves as a dining tent at Silversea's temporary camp.
The interior of the dining tent at the temporary Silversea camp in Western Mongolia is lined with locally made wall hangings.
Silversea's temporary camp in Western Mongolia is located in a remote river valley.
Early in the trip, the Silversea group visits with a local Mongolian herding family. Like many herders who live of the land on the grassy Mongolia steppe, their home is a circular tent called a ger that can be taken down and rebuilt in a new location every few weeks or months.
Sometimes called yurts, Mongolian gers consist of rope-tied felt covers wrapped around a wooden frame, with an opening at the top to allow in light.
The Mongolia herder family that Silversea visits welcomes the group into their ger, offering home-made milk tea, cheese and yogurt.
The children of the Mongolian herder family that Silversea visits are eager to show off their sheep and goats.
Young children come out to greet Silversea visitors.
The Silversea group poses with members of a Mongolia herding family in front of their ger.
When visiting Lake Khuvsgul early in the trip, the Silversea group stays in a ger camp along the water. While relatively simple in its accommodations, it's one of the most upscale lodging options in the remote destination.
The ger camp where the Silversea group stays along Lake Khuvsgul, called the Dream Khuvsgul Lodge, consists of more than a dozen gers in close proximity near a central dining building.
While in Murun, Mongolia early in the trip, the Silversea group is entertained by a performer of the traditional Mongolian morin khuur, or horsehead fiddle, during a lunch stop.
The children of a Mongolian herder family pose with a goat in front of their ger.
The East Taiga community of Tsaatan reindeer herders is comprised of just 16 families with about 80 people in all. They live in symbiosis with about 500 reindeer.
The pilot of the Mongolian Air Force helicopter chartered to take Silversea representatives to the Tsaatan reindeer herders of northern Mongolia poses on one of their reindeer.
The Silversea group flies from Mongolia's capital, Ulaanbataar, to the small provincial capital of Murun on its way to Lake Khuvsgul.
The small provincial capital of Uglii, the gateway to the Sagsai region, is filled with colorful buildings.
