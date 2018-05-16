The man hailed as a hero for prying a gun away from a shooter at a Waffle House talked with President Trump this week — and while he appreciated the call, he wasn't particularly impressed.

"The conversation was a little lackluster, to be honest with you," James Shaw Jr. told TMZ in an interview released Wednesday. "I know he's very busy with what's going on in the world. And like I said, I did this for no recognition at all, so I do thank him for calling me out of his busy schedule."

Shaw noted that the conversation was "brief and straight to the point."

Shaw and Trump spoke on Monday morning, according to the White House, and the president commended "his heroic actions and quick thinking last month." The president had received some criticism for not acknowledging Shaw's actions.

Shaw, 29, who was a customer at the South Nashville restaurant, is credited with saving many lives after he wrestled an AR-15 out of the hands of Travis Reinking, who opened fire at the Waffle House on April 22.

Four people were killed and numerous others were wounded in the attack.

