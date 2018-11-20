Walmart is the latest company requesting that Mississippi Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith return campaign donations in the aftermath of the Republican's controversial remarks about attending a "public hanging."

The retailer's request for an up to $4,000 refund comes days after Union Pacific and Boston Scientific also asked for their money back.

Hyde-Smith's troubles track back to recently surfaced video from a Nov. 2 campaign event in Tupelo where she thanked a supporter, saying she would "fight a circular saw for him," before adding: "If he invited me to a public hanging, I'd be on the front row."

Walmart began backpedaling from the contribution, shortly after reporter Judd Legum disclosed the donation.

The company tweeted to several users, including actress Debra Messing, that Hyde-Smith's comments "clearly do not reflect the values of our company and associates."

Last week, Google released a statement saying it was unaware of Hyde-Smith's remarks when it donated to her campaign.

Mississippi's U.S. Senate runoff is deep in the homestretch.

Walmart's request is the latest indication that the controversy dogging Hyde-Smith's comments is unlikely to fade by the runoff Nov. 27.

High-profile backers of Hyde-Smith and Democratic challenger Mike Espy have dumped more than $2.6 million into the race since the Nov. 6 election.

Mississippians should expect to see at least some of those last-minute campaign donations reflected in a 12th-hour TV advertising blitzkrieg and voter mobilization efforts, including door knocking and direct mailers.

Campaigns are required to disclose contributions at or above $1,000 within 48 hours of the election, and the Clarion Ledger is keeping close watch as the federal filings roll in.

What's happened since the Nov. 6 special election?

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith

National GOP heavyweights, business leaders and state political leaders have rallied around Hyde-Smith as the appointed U.S. senator seeks to make her temporary assignment a full-time post. Hyde-Smith has raised nearly $362,000 since the runoff, with notable donors including former Gov. Haley Barbour and Ken Kendrick, owner of the Arizona Diamondbacks baseball team.

Amid the narrow fundraising race, Hyde-Smith has returned at least one donation.

Hyde-Smith's official fundraising committee returned a $2,700 donation to Peter Zieve after reports surfaced saying Hyde-Smith had accepted funds from the Washington businessman whose anti-Muslim rhetoric led to a $485,000 fine in 2017 from the Washington state attorney general's office.

Mike Espy

Although Espy launched his U.S. Senate bid with a $100,000 self-loan, he proved his fundraising power in short time by raising more than $1 million in three months. What's more, he narrowly out-raised Hyde-Smith during the same quarter. Fundraising numbers show contributions to Espy have topped $370,000 since the runoff. Actress Chelsea Handler and former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick are among the notable out-of-state contributors.

Outside spending since Nov. 6

Money spent supporting Hyde-Smith: $65,677

Money spent supporting Espy: $59,515

Money spent against Espy: $2.68 million

Money spent against Hyde-Smith: $507,900

