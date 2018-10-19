Cinderella walking to the castle at the Magic Kingdom as the sun rises.

Disney

More magic is coming to Walt Disney World in 2022.

The Florida-based theme park announced Thursday it’s planning to build a new "nature-inspired" resort, which will welcome guests "along the picturesque shoreline of Bay Lake."

Terri Schultz, senior vice president and general manager of Disney Vacation Club, said in a statement, "This resort experience will be a celebration of Walt Disney’s lifelong love and respect for nature, with some fun and even surprising accommodation types that families will find irresistible."

The as-yet-unnamed resort will open in 2022 and will have 900 hotel rooms as well as villas for Disney’s timeshare program.

The new project joins three other resort construction projects underway at Disney World and will be located between Disney’s Wilderness Lodge and Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground.

The 27,000-acre tourist destination already has 36 resorts on its property, as well as four theme parks.

Contributing: The Associated Press

More: Disney to roll out new ticket pricing structure

More: Couple plans to visit 6 Disney parks on 2 coasts in 1 day

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Disney World's Magic Kingdom

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com