The latest example: Boston Dynamics released two videos showcasing the abilities of their robots named Atlas and SpotMini.

Atlas, described as "the world's most dynamic humanoid," is shown jogging near a wooded area before spotting a log and jumping over it.

The ability to run is the latest achievement for Atlas, which was demonstrated performing box jumps last fall.

Meanwhile, SpotMini — Boston Dynamics' dog robot that just learned how to open doors — has upgraded to navigating a course on its own.

The company said before testing its navigation abilities, researchers manually drove SpotMini through the space to create a map. Using that data, the robot localizes itself and moves through the course independently.

Boston Dynamics has generated a reputation for creating robots capable of performing human tasks with ease. And they don't just run and jump, they carry conversations, too.

