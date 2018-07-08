Alice Tran and her family were hoping for a relaxing vacation in South Carolina before she went back to school.

Their vacation was anything but relaxing. In fact, it was almost deadly.

Tran, a 23-year-old dental hygienist student from LaFollette, Tennessee, was nearly struck by lightning in the Isle of Palms near Charleston, South Carolina, in early July.

On July 7, Tran; her boyfriend, Seth Baird; and her 9-year-old sister, Heaven Phan, were walking in the shallow part of the ocean while it was raining.

Taking it all in was bad idea

"We wanted to take it all in since we were there for only a few days," Tran said. They had arrived late the day before and were able to spend only a little time at the beach.

As thunder rolled in, lightning struck the water.

"Before it hit, all I remember is the girls smiling and laughing," Baird said. "It happened as quick as a light switch."

Baird said after she was shocked by the impact of the lightning strike, Tran was floating face up a few feet away, not responding. He dragged her out of the water with the help of two bystanders, started performing CPR and asked Phan to call 911.

Alice Tran, left, poses with her younger sister Heaven Phan. Phan helped save Tran by calling 911 after her near-death accident near Charleston, South Carolina, in early July.

Alice Tran and Seth Baird

"I just prayed the whole time I was doing it," Baird said. "I knew in that moment it was just me, her and God, and that was it."

Paramedics responded at around 3 p.m. and took over for Baird. Tran was suffering from cardiac arrest, so they shocked her with a defibrillator and placed a breathing tube down her throat. Shortly after, Tran’s pulse was back.

Paramedics placed Tran in an ambulance. Baird and Phan followed behind in a separate ambulance.

'We just sat there and prayed'

"We just sat there and prayed the whole time," Baird said.

Phan was admitted to the children's hospital as a precautionary measure. Baird stayed with her for a while, then went to find Tran. Tran's brother, Stan Tran, his family and Alice Tran’s mother, Mary Phan, met at the Medical University of South Carolina hospital.

Alice Tran, middle, poses with her brother, Stan Tran, right, and her sister, Heaven Phan. Alice Tran was on vacation with her sister and brother when she was nearly struck by lightning near Charleston, South Carolina, in early July.

Alice Tran and Seth Baird

Alice Tran was in critical condition. She was hooked up with IV fluids and electroencephalogram cords. She was admitted to ICU and placed in a medically induced coma for three days.

After emerging from the coma, Tran remembered everything up until the trip itself.

"It even took me a while to remember it actually," she said.

She struggled to move initially, doubling over when trying to get out of her hospital bed. But 12 days after the accident happened, she was able to walk the entire hospital hallway.

Tran left the hospital on Sunday, July 22, and headed back to her home in LaFollette.

The odds of getting struck by lightning are about one in 1 million. According to the National Weather Service, lightning kills an average of 47 people in the United States each year, and hundreds more are severely injured.

Tran, however, isn't letting this accident dictate her life.

"Right now I'm just trying to work on getting better," she said. "I have a million things on my mind, and (the accident) happened at the worst time."

She starts her dental hygienist program in less than a month, but she's already noticing the challenges she'll be facing in the upcoming weeks.

"I hope it gets better, but my hands are weak, my body is weak," she said. "Even standing up, I’m wobbly. I’m nervous that I won’t be able to perform the tasks I need to."

She will be going to physical therapy, which will hopefully help with the shakiness.

"I’m looking forward to getting better for sure," she said. "That’s my main goal right now."

Regardless of everything that's happened, she said she had support the whole time.

"You know, there are those that are close to you and shower you with love every day," she said. "But when something like this happens and those who don’t talk to you every day reach out — that’s the silver lining. It makes the whole situation more bearable. I can’t be more appreciative."

Lightning safety tips and resources

In 2018 so far, 15 people have died from being struck by lightning, according to the National Weather Service. There are a few ways that you can keep yourself safe if lightning strikes.

Get inside as soon as you hear thunder or see lightning;

Avoid open areas. Don’t be the tallest object in the area;

Stay away from isolated tall trees, towers or utility poles;

If you can't make it inside an enclosed building, a hard-topped metal vehicle with the windows closed provides good protection.

For more information about lightning safety, visit the National Weather Service's website.

