In Sunday’s episode of Westworld, Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) tells Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) that “this world” is just a tiny speck on the surface of a much bigger world.

It’s true that there’s a much bigger world outside the park, but goodness is the park itself even more massive than we could have imagined. The new episode gives us a glimpse outside of Westworld into two of the at least six other parks. Even though last week, we learned that Delos' main interest in the park(s) was data-mining the guests, the scope of it all still seems excessive. There are robot elephants, for goodness sake.

"Virtù e Fortuna” is a solid outing of the show's second season. It’s not quite as exciting as the first two and spins its wheels a bit too much, especially in Bernard and Charlotte’s (Tessa Thompson) story, but it does move some of the smaller stories along, like Teddy’s (James Marsden) lack of faith in Dolores and Maeve (Thandie Newton) and Hector’s (Rodrigo Santoro) relationship.

It also helps set up new mysteries for the season, now that a few of our big-picture questions have been answered. Who was the woman from the other park? How does Bernard survive? And how “awake,” exactly are the hosts who aren’t Maeve, Dolores and Bernard?

Strap in for more, and avoid the tigers if you can.

It’s the eye of the tiger

Katja Herbers and Neil Jackson as a mystery woman and man on "Westworld."

John P. Johnson/HBO

It turns out our first peek at a park outside Westworld was not, as we imagined, the heavily-hyped Shogun World (we’ll get to that later), but a nameless world set in Victorian India, which I’m going to call Imperialism World, considering that’s what it seems to be celebrating.

In the episode’s cold open, we meet two guests of Imperialism World, a man and a woman who hit it off immediately and then head to their rooms for a little afternoon delight. The woman, wanting to be sure that the man is real and not a host, shoots him in a moment that I thought was going to lead to his death, since the bullets were working on humans back in Westworld.

He survives, only to die the next day when the pair goes on a tiger hunt near the edge of the park, and discover an awakened host sputtering “these violent delights have violent ends” has slaughtered guests. The woman runs into the jungle but is spotted by a tiger, apparently in a robot rebellion of his own. He chases her to the very edge of the park and tackles her over the edge of a cliff while she shoots him.

Near the end of the episode, we find out the woman survived and was able to kill the tiger (probably the tiger we saw in Episode 1), only to crawl to shore and be greeted by Ghost Nation. Just not her day, huh?

Real love

Maeve (Thandie Newton) and Hector (Rodrigo Santoro) on "Westworld."

John P. Johnson/HBO

This episode serves mostly as a reminder that Maeve and Co. are still here, still searching for her daughter, but now with more friends in a new park.

After their own run-in with Ghost Nation, Maeve, Hector and Sizemore (Simon Quarterman) flee to an outpost but get lost in the tunnels underground, only to run into their BFF Armistice (Ingrid Bolsø Berdal), now with a flamethrower. Very casual.

She’s been holding Felix (Leonardo Nam) and Sylvester (Ptolemy Slocum) unhappily captive since we last saw them (Sylvester is tied up with a grenade under his chin), and now the newly expanded Team Maeve sets off together. They end up in a snowy part of the park that seems suspect even before Sizemore finds the severed head of a Samurai soldier in the snow. Welcome to Shogun World, friends! The group is greeted by a man attacking them with a sword, so clearly, it’s a friendly place.

A warrior in Shogun World on "Westworld."

John P. Johnson/HBO

But even though we get a glimpse of another park, the most interesting part of this storyline is when Sizemore, Maeve and Hector are walking through the tunnels alone, and Sizemore questions Maeve and Hector’s ability to love each other. Hector has been programmed to love a character named Isabella (of course, based on Sizemore’s own ex, making Hector the man Sizemore sees as the ideal), and Maeve has been programmed to be a loner. How have they found meaningful connection? Well, the one argument is now that they’re awake, they experience attraction and love the same way the humans do. But when Hector tries to explain his love for Maeve, he’s just parroting lines Sizemore wrote about Isabella. So how much of what he is doing is his own choice?

I don’t think this is the last time this particular tension will come up.

Family ties

Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores and Louis Herthum as Abernathy on "Westworld."

John P. JohnsonI

We take a trip back to the “present” in this episode (I’m still using quotes because who knows with this show), where Bernard, Karl (Gustaf Skarsgård) and Stubbs (Luke Hemsworth) find Charlotte in an outpost, where she's both surprised to see Bernard alive and still looking for Peter Abernathy (Louis Herthum). She's suspicious of Bernard, and the fact that Abernathy keeps slipping away from her. Bernard then flashes back to the timeline of the rest of the episode (we think), when he and Charlotte are on the hunt for Abernathy.

He's being held, along with a number of gala guests, by the rapist hosts, who are planning to sell them to the Confederados. With a little bit of trickery, Bernard and Charlotte turn one of the rapist hosts into a paragon of goodness and are able to snag Abernathy, but his competing personalities make him a liability, and he and Bernard end up caught by the Confederados, while Charlotte gets away. She discovers a battalion of QA forces and enlists them to help her find Abernathy.

And isn't it so handy that the Confederados bring Abernathy and Bernard to their fort, where Dolores just happens to be? She's recruited the general by offering him QA's machine guns after the fight, and they're all set up for a siege.

When Dolores sees Abernathy in the fort, she is distraught. She still calls him her father, despite the fact that she knows she was made, not born, and entreats Bernard to help fix whatever is causing Abernathy's glitches. Despite her intentions to take over the entire world (again, very casual), she is still haunted by this part of her programming. Bernard discovers the massive file that's hidden under the thin "I have to get to the train" character in Abernathy. He eventually gets in and is shocked by what he finds, but doesn't share his intel with the viewers. Rude.

Crossing double crossers

Finally, the Delos security guards are actually doing something. They launch an assault on the Confederado fort, and they seem to be winning at the start. They're able to grab Abernathy, and Dolores isn't able to stop them. However, once Angela (Talulah Riley) starts blowing the nitro, things don't go as well for the poor Delos employees, or, the Confederados Dolores allied with. Her men shut all the Confederados on the outside of the gate and then shoot them all through the door. When one of the surviving protests, Dolores simply states that they all don't deserve to make it.

She instructs Teddy to shoot the remaining Confederado prisoners, but he can't bring himself to do it. He lets them all go, and Dolores sees. And she doesn't look too happy.

Oh and then Clementine (Angela Sarafyan) drags a shaky Bernard away from the battlefield. It's fine, everything's fine.

