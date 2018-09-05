Mother's Day flower trends for 2018 The “Grande Dame,’’ which costs $170 from Blumz By JRDesigns, a florist with locations in Detroit and Ferndale Michigan. 01 / 07 The “Grande Dame,’’ which costs $170 from Blumz By JRDesigns, a florist with locations in Detroit and Ferndale Michigan. 01 / 07

Peonies are in. Carnations are back. And a silver hued leaf that feels like velvet is the accent du jour.

So say the florists piecing together the bouquets that will be delivered to millions of moms this Mother’s Day.

The multi-layered peony remains a perennial Mother's Day favorite, and perhaps even more so this year amid rumors that they are also the preferred bud of royal bride-to-be Megan Markle.

“It was already really popular, and I’m sure she’ll be putting it over the top,’’ says Megan Bailey Darmody, spokeswoman for the Washington D.C.-based online flower delivery service UrbanStems.

The holiday is the $30.8 billion floral industry's second busiest, after Valentine's Day and tied with Christmas. And with the National Retail Federation predicting that Americans will spend $2.6 billion on flowers this Mother's Day, florists are working overtime and bulking up their staffs to meet the demand.

Yes, carnations are back

Those busy workers are finding there's another bloom back in fashion this year after a long drought in which it was considered dull and old-fashioned -- the carnation.

The frilly flower is connected to the very first Mother's Day in 1908, when the holiday's founder, Anna Jarvis, wore a carnation to a Mother's Day service convened in Grafton, West Virginia.

Mother's Day gifts

"It gets a bad rap as being a supermarket flower and being very cheap,'' says Darmody, "but we work with farmers and we really incorporate these beautiful novelty carnations.. . You wouldn't even know they're carnations.''

Tim Farrell, owner of Farrell’s Florist in Drexel Hill, Pa. says that the flower has gone beyond the traditional red, pink and white to "purples and lavenders and eggplant colors . . . It's those real unusual and new varieties that people are now excited about again.''

Arranging those blooms can be painstaking. At the Manhattan-based florist Bloom, a bouquet dubbed "Spellbound,'' which is crafted from roughly 100 flowers including hydrangeas, orchids, and roses, takes roughly an hour to create -- and costs $850.

"You're talking about the sheer number of flowers, the type of flowers. .. and the design,'' explains owner Kimberly Perrone, who notes that there are other, creative bouquets that cost much less. "Especially during a very busy time, that's a lot of time to devote to one arrangement.''

More than just flowers

Flowers are not the sole star of the show. "We're seeing people having a greater appreciation for more unusual foliages right now,'' Farrell says, noting that a variety dubbed "Dusty Miler'' is now in particular demand.

The silver-toned, velvety green has gotten a significant dose of the spotlight on social media sites like Instagram and Pinterest. Eucalyptus plants, with their distinctive fragrance and geometrically shaped leaves, are also popular.

Whether the bouquet is relatively inexpensive bunch of roses, or an artful arrangement that commands a price in the hundreds of dollars, the profit margin for florists can be slim, says Seiji, of Edelweiss Flower Boutique in California.

"if you're very efficient it's 10%,'' she says, adding that florists often pay premium prices for flowers and plants that supermarkets can get for less because they're buying in bulk. "So next time you go to a flower shop and say 'Oh my God this is $100, just think 'They're making between $7 and $10 when it's all said and done.''

But despite the sometimes long hours, and slim margins, Seiji, a trained biochemist, leaving science behind for the flower business more than three decades ago.

At the end of the day, "it's an interesting business,'' she says, and, "it's fun.''

