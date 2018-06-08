Across the country, people have used witty, political and offensive Wi-Fi network names for years. They're all covered under the First Amendment.

AMES, Iowa — In an area not far from Iowa State University, a racist Wi-Fi network pops up automatically on cellphones and computers. Its name: “Hang that N-----!”

When a 24-year-old from Los Angeles visiting friends in Ames this month saw those words, she called campus police and the Ames Police Department to complain.

People living along Welch Avenue, near Campustown, or in the Friley Residence Hall off of Lincoln Way, see the network name every time they are trying to connect to Wi-Fi, she complained.

Turns out someone else had complained to campus police, too.

But Ames police told her they could do nothing about the Wi-Fi address because freedom of expression is protected under the First Amendment.

"Unfortunately, it’s not illegal to be a giant a--hole,” Ames police Cmdr. Geoff Huff said.

The woman had another question: If hate speech is protected under the U.S. Constitution, does the public have the right to know who’s saying it?

The question comes as Iowa State has wrestled with racist activity and after many students have voiced the belief that the campus is unwelcoming.

This spring, a campus climate survey of Iowa State students found about a third of students had seriously considered, mostly because they felt like they didn’t belong.

More than 1,000 students who responded said they’d been harassed because of their race or ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, political views or a disability. That harassment had prompted them to want to leave.

Last year, black student leaders and linebacker Willie Harvey spoke out on social media after a student posted on Twitter a picture of three Iowa State students standing by the Henry M. Black Engineering Building with a caption reading “n------ only.”

In 2016, university officials also had to remove posters scattered around campus reading: “In 1950, America was 90 percent white. It is now only 60 percent white. Will you become a minority in your own country?” and “White students, you are not alone. Be proud of your heritage.”

The First Amendment has no hate speech exception, as the U.S. Supreme Court underscored in an opinion in June 2017.

“A law that can be directed against speech found offensive to some portion of the public can be turned against minority and dissenting views to the detriment of all," Justice Anthony Kennedy wrote in In Matal v. Tam. "The First Amendment does not entrust that power to the government’s benevolence. Instead, our reliance must be on the substantial safeguards of free and open discussion in a democratic society.”

Huff said it's unfortunate someone would choose to use that language so close to campus.

But police have no options to act, he said.

"Obviously, they don’t care who they are offending," he said. "We would have to get a subpoena or search warrant, and we can’t legally do that because there isn’t any reason to."

He's hoping the person realizes the hurt caused and changes the name.

A wi-fi network near Iowa State University is stirring controversy because it contains potential hate speech.

Mark Stringer, executive director of the ACLU of Iowa, concurred with Huff.

Government, including police, can’t dictate what people may or may not name their Wi-Fi networks — even when those names are deeply offensive," he said in a statement. "It’s clearly a free speech issue.

"If there is no suspicion that a crime has been committed, it would be unreasonable for police to hunt down the person who set up the Wi-Fi network for the express purpose of identifying that person to another member of the public.”

Across the USA, people have used witty, political and offensive Wi-Fi network names for years.

In at least one other locale, police did look into a racist Wi-Fi address as a possible bias crime. In Teaneck, N.J., police began an investigation in 2012 after one popped up in a local recreation center, the New York Daily News reported.

However, what happened with that case is unclear from media reports.

Last fall, the FBI tracked who was using a network at a specific Wi-Fi address to arrest a man who threatened on internet message boards to kill black students at Howard University. But that involved a threat and constituted a hate crime.

He received a 33-month sentence July 20 in federal court in Alexandria, Va., according to The Associated Press.

Discriminatory and harassing behavior is prohibited under Iowa State University's student code of conduct. But not knowing the identity of the address-holder precluded the university from taking action last year.

Iowa State University police said they tried to trace where the signal was coming from but could not track it to a specific residence.

Another complaint in February 2017 prompted investigators to work with campus information technology staff, Deputy Chief Carrie Jacobs said.

"We wanted to make sure it wasn't coming from ISU," she said.

The address was traced off campus, but police were unable to determine whether a student was involved.

Anyone can purchase a Wi-Fi locator device designed to scan radio frequencies and detect nearby wireless access points. The devices typically are used to predict the strength of a connection.

"Unfortunately, nowadays you can mask where an address is coming from," Jacobs said.

