The late Princess Diana reportedly refused to wear Chanel's logo for the most heartbreaking reason.

Australian designer Jayson Brunsdon, who helped style the royal during a visit to the country in 1996, told Harper's Bazaar Australia that it all had to do with painful thoughts of her former husband, Prince Charles, and their divorce.

"I found a pair of Chanel shoes, and I said, 'Well these would look great with the Versace' and she said, 'No, I can't wear linked Cs, the double C'. So I asked why, and she said, 'It's Camilla and Charles,'" Brunsdon said.

Brunsdon added that, since Diana had worn Chanel in the past, this refusal was all about the timing.

"It was definitely the timing, it being post-divorce," he said. "She would have seen linked Cs and they would have just reminded her of Charles and Camilla. The shoes were quite boldly Chanel, I think they had gold linked Cs on them."

Prince Charles had an affair with his now wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall while still married to Diana. The royal couple divorced in August 1996, and the next year, Diana died following a fatal car crash.

Charles married Camilla in 2005.

Diana's supposed refusal to wear the brand's logo didn't last long, however. Diana was seen wearing the infamous Cs on other occasions after her divorce. During the confirmation of Prince William in 1997, for example, the late princess donned a powder blue Chanel suit with visible Cs on the buttons.

