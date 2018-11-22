A few rogue Wikipedia editors may have caused Siri to show a lewd image when asked about Donald Trump during Thanksgiving.

Apple's digital assistant, which pulls some of its results from Wikipedia among other sources, was showing an image of male genitalia in place of a photograph of Trump when asked "who is Donald Trump" or "how old is Donald Trump."

.

Siri Voice Assistant by Apple

Apple

The apparent glitch was first spotted by The Verge, asking Siri the question "who is Donald Trump" or "how old is Donald Trump" returns an image of male genitalia in place of a picture of the 45th president of the United States.

USA TODAY was able to replicate the glitch when asking Siri "who is Donald Trump" on an iPhone X on Thursday evening.

Apple disabled showing images when those questions later Thursday, instead returning a series of links to various websites and an imageless Wolfram Alpha result when asking about his age.

The company fixed the page by Friday morning.

In an email and direct message with USA TODAY, a Wikipedia administrator who goes by the name "TheSandDoctor" shared insight into what caused the graphic image to display. According to the administrator, the image was a result of three different accounts vandalizing the page while others tried to fight them off. The accounts have since been blocked and Trump's Wikipedia page has been locked from edits by non-administrators as a result.

The version history of the page shows various editors going back and forth.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment on how this glitch occurred or what it is doing to make sure it doesn't happen again.

Follow Eli Blumenthal on Twitter @eliblumenthal

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com