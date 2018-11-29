We all sing along when Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas is You" comes on the radio, don't we?

No? Hmph. Then you're seriously lacking in holiday spirit.

We got a rare treat this week when the queen herself, looking fabulous and festive, tweeted a short video of her singing the 1994 classic. BONUS: Her 7-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, perform with her, looking adorable in Santa hats.

Although the kids are relegated to background vocals. Because, Mariah.

Roc & Roe have been practicing the background vocals to "All I Want For Christmas Is You", we're gonna take this one step at a time - we're very excited about it! It's our first video doing this! It's festive, Cmon!! 🎄🎶🎄🎶💖 pic.twitter.com/ddlzCtwT3d — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) November 28, 2018

Fans were shook

I'd be dead if I ever got a chance to sing background vocals for Mariah freaking Carey 😭 pic.twitter.com/4btInbzywd — ⚠️Caution⚠️ Will (@cttabye) November 29, 2018

this is the cutest thing I ever saw pic.twitter.com/696NbKdS33 — Ali 🌙 (@Brontinox) November 29, 2018

But there were more than a few comments on why the twins didn't have seat belts on.

New album, tour

Carey's holiday song is so beloved it returns to the music charts every year.

Fans of Carey get a double-dose of the diva recently when she released her 15th studio album, "Caution," and announced a 22-city Caution World Tour, which kicks off in February.

