A teacher in England shared a poem on Twitter Thursday that was written by one of her 10-year-old students. She wanted to share it with the world to give exposure to the work and the greater message.

The poem is meant to be read line for line both down and up.

The post has since gone viral, and many people have commented on their own struggle with the condition.

It has even been making some people tear up.

The teacher, Jane Broadis, wondered if a publisher might be interested in the poem. It looks like that may be happening.

Many would say it is a powerful piece of creative work, especially coming from such a young writer.

Dyslexia is the most common form of reading, writing and spelling difficulties.

It is estimated that between 5-10% of the population has some form of dyslexia and struggles with reading and writing.

