"America's Got Talent" is only three episodes into its 14th season, but the show has already delivered several emotional moments. Tonight, Simon Cowell left a contestant in tears when he used his golden buzzer on violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa.

Tyler was diagnosed with leukemia when he was four years old. He was given chemotherapy, which caused him to lose all his hair.

At school, Tyler's classmates bullied him. Students said that his cancer was contagious, and made fun of his bald head. It was a dark place for a child to be in. But Tyler found his light in his violin. He saw a flyer at school for free lessons, and his life turned around after taking the classes.

"Once he started that class, it was like a sunshine. He was just full of energy. I was like, 'Oh my God, I got my son back.'" Tyler's mom said.

Tyler's been in remission for almost four years. Through it all, playing the violin helped keep his mind off of the bad days.

"I didn't want to be the kid with cancer, so now I'm the kid that plays violin," he said.

Butler-Figueroa performed a violin cover of Kelly Clarkson's "Stronger." for the judges.

After his performance, Simon had a message for Tyler's bullies.

"I think you have such an amazing talent, such a personality, and I would like to say something on your behalf to the bullies," he said, before pushing the golden buzzer.

Watch Tyler's performance here: