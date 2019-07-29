WASHINGTON — An Afghan soldier shot and killed two American service members in Afghanistan, U.S. officials told the Associated Press on Monday.

U.S. Central Command confirmed that two U.S. troops were killed, but provided no details. It said additional information is being withheld until 24 hours after notification of next of kin is complete.

A post on Monday afternoon by Army Col. Arthur Sellers, commander of the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, confirmed that two paratroopers from the brigade based at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, had died "during combat operations." He also asked for respect for the "official Department of Defense notification process, a process which may take a few days."

"As we move forward together, I ask for your thoughts and prayers for the Families affected and for the Paratroopers of their unit who are still deployed," Sellers wrote.

Officials told the AP that the Afghan soldier was wounded and is in custody. The shooting took place in Kandahar in the country's south.

The U.S. formally ended its Afghan combat mission in 2014 but still provides extensive air and other support to local forces battling both the Taliban and an affiliate of the Islamic State group.

U.S. and allied forces have faced increasing insider attacks in recent years. In November, Brent Taylor, the mayor of North Ogden, Utah, and a major in the Utah National Guard, was killed by an Afghan soldier in Kabul.

Earlier this month, a decorated Special Forces company sergeant major died during combat operations in Afghanistan.

The U.S. has lost more than 2,400 soldiers in its longest war, and has spent more than $900 billion on everything from military operations to the construction of roads, bridges and power plants.

