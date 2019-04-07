A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck an area of California between Los Angeles and Las Vegas Thursday morning. It was felt throughout Southern California and in neighboring states, and was followed by at least a dozen aftershocks.

It happened near Searles Valley, Calif., about 125 miles northeast of Los Angeles and 125 miles west of Las Vegas. It had a depth of 5.4 miles.

People as far away as Phoenix -- nearly 350 miles away -- reported feeling it.

The National Weather Service in Portland tweeted that there was no danger of a tsunami.

An interactive map from the U.S. Geological Survey showed there were two quakes -- magnitude 2.5 and 4.0 -- in the same area within a half-hour prior to the larger quake.

Multiple aftershocks rattled the region afterward.

