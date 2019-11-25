ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man accused of breaking into a home in Rochester, New York picked the wrong house.

CNN reports that Willie Murphy, an 82-year-old woman and bodybuilder was the person who met him when he got into the home.

Murphy was getting ready for bed when a man started banging on her door, WHAM-TV reported. She said she called the police and didn’t let him inside her house, according to WHAM.

She told WHAM that’s when he got mad and broke the door. What he didn’t realize was that it was probably the wrong house to break into.

Murphy said she was able to hide from the man because it was dark. She said she acted fast, grabbed a table and “went to work on him,” WHAM said. She said when she knew he was hurt she ran to grab shampoo and just started pouring it on him.

It didn’t stop there.

Murphy also got her broom and started hitting him with it until officers got to her house. First responders loaded the man up into an ambulance and took him away, CNN reported.

"I think he was happy when he went in the ambulance because I sent him in the ambulance. Yes, I did," Murphy told CNN.

Murphy said the first responders wanted to take selfies with her after they got everything taken care of.

CNN said Murphy is an award-winning bodybuilder who works out at her local YMCA almost every day. She said for the record she can deadlift 225 pounds.