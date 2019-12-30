Actress Sara Gilbert has filed for legal separation from her wife of five years, singer-songwriter Linda Perry. Gilbert filed the separation documents Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court.

The papers cite irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, and requests that neither woman receive spousal support. No details were given on custody arrangements for the couple's 4-year-old son, Rhodes. Gilbert also has two children from a previous relationship.

Gilbert, star of “The Conners," former star of “Roseanne” and creator and former co-host of “The Talk,” began dating Perry in 2011. They married in 2014.

Perry is the former singer of 4 Non Blondes and has written hits for Christina Aguilera and Pink.