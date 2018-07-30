Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, "La La Land" choreographer Mandy Moore (not to be confused with the "This Is Us" star) and two-time Mirror Ball trophy winner Val Chmerkovskiy are set to join the judges' panel on the new "Dancing with the Stars: Juniors."

The newest iteration of the popular dance competition show, which will feature celebrity kids paired with junior professional dancers, set to debut Oct. 7 on ABC.

Rippon is the reigning champ, having won the all-athletes season of "Dancing with the Stars" in May. In addition to her work on the Oscar-winning musical, Moore has choreographed dozens of routines for the ABC reality show as well as for Fox's "So You Think You Can Dance."

Chmerkovskiy, 32, is one of the professional dancers featured on the show. He most recently won the coveted trophy when he danced with Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez during Season 23 in 2016. He also recently became engaged to fellow "DWTS" pro Jenna Johnson.

Season 27 of the original "Dancing with the Stars" is set to return to ABC (8 EDT/PDT) on Sept. 24.

