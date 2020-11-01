Trump administration officials on Friday touted the 100th mile of border wall since the president took office.

The Yuma, Arizona, area has seen drastic highs and lows in migration over the last two years.

Like the rest of the border it has seen fewer migrants in recent months.

Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf responded to critics who say the new construction is only replacing old fencing.

Wolf said the administration will build or start to build 400 to 450 miles by the end of the year.

