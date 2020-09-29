Fat Bear Week returns: Alaska national park's competition celebrates chubbiest bears

The bracket is set. Who will be crowned the winner of 'Fat Bear Week' in Katmai National Park and Preserve?

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above is from July 2020.

It's that time of year again. The bears of Katmai National Park and Preserve in Alaska are vying for your votes as part of "Fat Bear Week."

The annual competition celebrates the chubbiest brown bears in the Brooks River region, complete with a bracket and all.

The first day of voting starts on Wednesday, Sept. 30, and goes until Oct. 6. Anyone is welcome to vote for the fattest bear between noon and 10 p.m. ET during matchup days. The bear with the most votes advances. Click here to vote.

Last year, 435 Holly was named the champion, but this year she is up against some fierce competitors including two-time Fat Bear Week champion 480 Otis.

Here's how to participate in #FatBearWeek: this is an elimination tournament to determine who will be crowned 2020's fattest bear on the Brooks River. For each pairing of bears, you will be given the opportunity to vote on our new #FatBearWeek website, https://t.co/bcJqAzVU3F pic.twitter.com/wCQTu4zUmM — Katmai National Park (@KatmaiNPS) September 29, 2020

"These brown bears’ power of packing on the pounds gets them through the winter and able to live to compete another year," the Katmai National Park statement said. "With or without the lasso of truth around us, our story remains the same: fat bears = healthy bears."

The National Park Service said that brown bears are the only type of bears to regularly inhabit Katmai National Park and Preserve. The bears in Alaska are some of the latest in the world and can weigh between 600 to 900 pounds.

Biologists at Katmai National Park keep records of the identifying characteristics of bears in the area every year, and each bear identified is assigned a unique identification number. Like 435 Holly. NPS said that bears are not tagged or collared but identified by their coat color, claw color, scars, body size and shape, ear size and shape, sex, facial features, and disposition.

The Fat Bear Week competition takes place just before the bears enter their dens in October and November to hibernate.