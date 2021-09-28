Police say alleged burglar died while trapped in vent

It was not immediately clear how or when the man became trapped at a New Jersey mall, and officials said they were still working to determine the person's identity.

A man who apparently tried to break into a restaurant in a southern New Jersey strip mall died after he got trapped in an exhaust fan on the roof of the building, authorities said.

The body was found shortly before 10 a.m. Monday at a restaurant in Galloway Township. It's not clear how or when the man became trapped, police said, and officials were still working to determine his identity.