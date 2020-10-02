Amazon wants President Donald Trump to submit to questioning over the tech company's losing bid for a $10 billion military contract.

The Pentagon awarded the cloud computing project to Microsoft in October. Amazon later sued, arguing that Trump's interference harmed Amazon's chances of winning the contract. The company says in a federal court filing that Trump has a “well-documented personal animus towards” Amazon, its CEO Jeff Bezos and The Washington Post, which Bezos owns.

As the Associated Press reports, Amazon and Microsoft were finalists bidding for the cloud computing project. Trump announced in July that the administration would "take a very long look" at the contract shortly before the Pentagon was set to announce its decision.

The project is known as Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure, or JEDI. JEDI would store and process large amounts of classified data.

George Washington University procurement law expert Steve Schooner says that while a Trump deposition would be relevant, he doesn't see it happening.

“I can’t imagine this president sitting for that deposition,” Schooner said in an email to the Associated Press Monday.