AMC Theaters is putting on an insane 59-hour Marvel movie marathon leading up to the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame." At select theaters, the chain will show all 21 previous Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films back-to-back before "Endgame."

The company's website said the marathons will be held at three theaters in New York City, Chicago, and San Francisco. There are reports that as many as 11 theaters in the U.S. and one in Canada are showing the marathon. A request for clarification has been sent to AMC Theaters.

The marathon will begin on April 23, two days before the "Endgame" premiere on the night of April 25. According to Business Insider, the total run time of all 22 MCU films, including "Endgame" is 45 hours, 54 minutes. With a reported 59-hour marathon planned, AMC is adding breaks.

AMC says fans taking part in the marathon will also get to see "Endgame" premiere one hour before anyone else.

A reporter for Vox who went to a Marvel marathon last year has some tips for how to survive.

Get there early to claim your spot. Many theaters these days make you choose your seat when you buy your ticket, but you want to be ready just in case. Make friends with your neighbors so you can watch each others' stuff and protect each others' real estate.

Bring a toothbrush, toothpaste and deodorant. We are talking 2 1/2 days of no showering here.

Dress warm and comfy. No one's going to judge if you wear pajamas, a sweatshirt and your favorite slippers.

As much as people love Marvel, there are films ("The Incredible Hulk") that some could do without. Bring some noise-canceling headphones and an eye mask to catch some ZZZs. You aren't going to stay awake for 60 hours straight.

Know where restaurants are nearby. Presumably, the theater will allow you to come and go as you please. Again, make sure the seat you selected will be waiting for you when you return.

A scene from "Avengers: Endgame"

Marvel Studios 2019