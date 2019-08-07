A little girl died Sunday after she fell from a Royal Caribbean cruise ship docked in Puerto Rico.

CBS News reports the girl fell the equivalent of 11 stories from a port-side window and hit an awning before eventually landing on the pavement at the dock, according to Elmer Roman of the Puerto Rican Department of Public Security.

A public security official in Puerto Rico told the Primera Hora newspaper a man was holding his granddaughter up to an open window on the Freedom of the Seas cruise ship as it was docked Sunday in San Juan when he lost his grip. The ship is owned by Florida-based Royal Caribbean cruise lines.

Royal Caribbean Corporate Communications Manager Owen Torres told CBS News the cruise operator was "deeply saddened by yesterday's tragic incident, and our hearts go out to the family."

Torres also said the company had made its "Care Team available to assist the family with any resources they need," but would not be offering any further comment out of respect for their privacy.

Puerto Rican police told Primera Hora their homicide team would interview family members, review any available security camera video and interview witnesses to determine the official cause of death.

The Freedom of the Seas eventually left San Juan at about 8:30 p.m. local time with about 3,600 passengers, according to the Seascanner website. It was starting a seven-day cruise around the Caribbean islands and was next scheduled to dock at Sint Maarten, a Dutch territory, later Monday morning.

Authorities believe the girl and her family are from Indiana.

Puerto Rican Department of Public Security spokesperson Elmer Roman said the girl was between 1 and 2 years old.

Note: This is a developing story. Refresh the page for the latest information.

