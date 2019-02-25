Although there was a lot of drama leading up to the 91st Academy Awards, there were nothing but laughs as former “Saturday Night Live” stars Amy Poehler, Tina Fey and Maya Rudolph hit the stage.

After a rocking performance by legendary British band Queen fronted by American Idol’s Adam Lambert, all eyes were the three women of comedy – and they didn’t disappoint.

“Good evening and welcome to the millionth Academy Awards,” Fey said. “We are not your hosts but we’re gonna stand here a little too long so the people who host USA Today tomorrow will think we are the hosts.”

Poehler, Fey and Rudolph brought so many laughs that many people on Twitter were wondering by the three hilarious comics weren’t hosts of the Oscars to begin with.