'Annabelle' fans freak out after rumor that doll escaped from Occult Museum

A Wikipedia update saying the toy, which inspired films about a possessed doll, escaped appears to have conjured the whole thing.

Annabelle, the creepy doll that inspired several horror films, is safe and sound at home after a rumor reportedly sparked by Wikipedia had fans thinking the possessed doll had escaped.

Annabelle is kept at the Occult Museum in Monroe, Connecticut. Fans started tweeting about her apparent escape after someone updated her Wikipedia page to announce she had escaped on Aug. 14 at 3 a.m. according to The Wrap.

Tony Spery, the son-in-law of the paranormal investigators that owned the museum, posted a video on YouTube saying, "Annabelle's alive.. well, I shouldn't say alive. Annabelle's here in all her infamous glory."

The doll in the museum has a Raggedy Ann look to it, but it was the inspiration for the vintage-looking doll in the movies.

Spery said Annabelle never left the museum and said there is a high-tech security system in the museum and police generally respond quickly.

But before Spery could set the record straight, fans had a field day with speculation about what happened to Annabelle, such as flying first-class or suggesting she visit The White House

If #Annabelle has escaped, remember y’all she only flies first-class...I’d start there — Zak Bagans 🧛🏻‍♂️ (@Zak_Bagans) August 14, 2020

annabelle if ur going partying tonight i have a suggestion for the venue pic.twitter.com/R6ThU19Ym1 — wimp (@explodingdiper) August 14, 2020