A little more than one year after she gave birth on a live stream that was watched by hundreds of thousands around the world, April the giraffe is pregnant again.

Jordan Patch, co-owner of Animal Adventure Park in New York, announced the exciting news Wednesday morning on the 'TODAY Show.'

"The results are in, and we're having a baby," said Patch.

Patch said they expect April's due date to fall sometime in Spring 2019, possibly in March. They won't know the calf's sex until it has been born.

April gave birth to her calf Tajiri on April 15, 2017. The new calf's father, Oliver, was also Tajiri's father. April was cleared for another pregnancy in October 2017.

Her pregnancy drew more than 232 million YouTube live views during a seven-week period.

Contributing: Associated Press, Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA