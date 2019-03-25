Attorney Michael Avenatti has been arrested on charges of extortion and bank fraud.

Ciaran McEvoy, a spokesman for the U.S. attorney in Los Angeles, said that Avenatti faces federal charges in new York and California.

In New York, Avenatti is charged with trying to extort Nike by threatening to release damaging information about the company if it didn't pay him and his client $10 million.

A press conference is scheduled in Los Angeles Monday afternoon to discuss his charges in California.

A criminal complaint against Avenatti said that he spoke to Nike lawyers on the phone and threatened to "take billions of dollars off your client's market cap," according to CNBC.

Earlier today, Avenatti tweeted announcing a press conference to discuss claims against Nike. He claimed he would "disclose a major high school/college basketball scandal" by Nike.

Avenatti represented Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against Donald Trump and his former lawyer Michael Cohen. Earlier this month, he announced he was no longer representing Daniels, but did not provide any further details.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

