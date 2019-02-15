Authorities are investigating the report of an active shooter at a suburban Chicago facility.

The City of Aurora confirmed there is an active shooter near Highland and Archer.

Several local media outlets are reporting a massive police response at a manufacturing facility in Aurora, Ill.

Aerial shots from ABC7 Chicago showed a large police response at the area, though no details were immediately available.

A local newspaper, the Daily Herald, and ABC7 Chicago both reported there were multiple injuries in the shooting, though no word on any fatalities.

Aurora Police tweeted at 2:43 p.m. CT there is an active shooter incident at 641 Archer Avenue, but did not comment on any possible injuries or fatalities.

There appeared to be many officers in tactical gear running toward the Henry Pratt Building.

The West Aurora School District 129 nearby reported they are holding students in place for their safety.

The Henry Pratt Company – which makes valves for potable water, wastewater, power generation and industrial markets - has long been based in the Chicago area.

ATF Chicago tweeted they are also responding to a reported active shooter situation in Aurora.

Aurora, Ill. is a far southwest suburb of Chicago, about 40 miles from the downtown area.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.