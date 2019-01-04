"Avengers: Endgame" tickets will go on sale Tuesday, according to multiple industry websites including Comicbook.com and MovieWeb.

The film could shatter box office records as fans see how the Avengers will undo the "snap" by Thanos at the end of 2018's "Avengers: Infinity War" that wiped out half the population of the universe. It hits theaters April 26.

With a reported run time of just over three hours, fans will have to plan ahead to make sure they don't have to make a bathroom run. But if they do, there is an app that promises to tell them the best time to go.

Die-hard fans who want to earn a little money to pay for those expensive concessions are being asked to apply to binge-watch and live-tweet all 20 Marvel Cinematic Universe films, except "Captain Marvel," ahead of "Endgame." The person who is selected by CableTV.com can earn $1,000 and some Marvel swag.

The movie marks the likely end of major roles for the series' four principal stars: Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo. Scarlett Johansson, who plays Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, is due to get a solo film.

