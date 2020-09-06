BabyNames.com posts names of black lives lost to violence

'Each of these names was somebody's baby,' the website wrote with 116 names listed.

Babynames.com has entered the Black Lives Matter conversation in its own way -- posting the names of dozens of African Americans who have been lost to violence, some of them at the hands of police. It comes as the death of George Floyd while in police custody has sparked worldwide protests.

"Each of these names was somebody's baby," the website home page reads, listing 116 names starting with Emmett Till and ending with Floyd.

"BabyNames.com stands in solidarity with the black community," the website states, adding the hashtag #blacklivesmatter.

George was one of the top 10 trending names for the past 24 hours, the website said Tuesday.

Here are the meanings of some of the names on the list, according to the website.

Breonna Taylor

Breonna means "High, Noble and is of American origin."

George Floyd

George means "Farmer and is of Greek origin."

Ahmaud Arbery

Ahmaud means "Most Praiseworthy and is of Arabic origin."

Emmett Till

Emmett means "Entire and is of English origin."

Eric Garner

Eric means "Always Ruler and is of Scandinavian origin."

Tamir Rice

Tamir means "Rich and is of Arabic origin."

Philando Castile

Philando means "Friend Of Man and is of Greek origin."

Sandra Bland

Sandra means "Defender Of The People and is of English origin."

Darrius Stewart

Darrius means "Upholder Of The Good and is of Persian origin."

Alton Sterling

Alton means "Old Town and is of English origin."

Tanisha Anderson

Tanisha means "Born On Monday and is of African origin."

Natasha McKenna

Natasha means "Born On Christmas Day and is of Russian origin."