BERLIN, Conn. — An animal hospital in Connecticut says four baby squirrels are recovering after they were found on train tracks with their tails purposefully tied together.

According to the Kensington Bird & Animal Hospital, the baby squirrels were found on train tracks. Upon arrival to the animal hospital, the squirrels’ tails were found to be tangled, braided and tied together by a human-made object.

The tails were broken and may need to be amputated as a result. The animal hospital says where the squirrels were found was an indicator of animal cruelty.