Warning issued for Baby Trend strollers after child's death

Officials said a child's head or neck can become trapped in some Baby Trend Sit N' Stand strollers. One death has been reported.

WASHINGTON — A 14-month-old baby died and another child was injured when they became trapped in Baby Trend strollers, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety commission said in a new consumer warning.

The CPSC said a child's head or neck can become trapped between the pivoting front canopy and the arm rest or seat back of Baby Trend’s Sit N’ Stand Double and Ultra strollers, with model numbers beginning with “SS76” or “SS66."

It can happen when another child climbs on the stroller, or when the child in the front seat isn't securely restrained, the CPSC said.

A 14-month-old child who was not in the stroller was killed after his neck was trapped in the space between the front of the canopy tube and arm rest, according to the alert. In a separate incident, a 17-month-old who was partially restrained became trapped between the back of the canopy tube and the seat back of the front seat and ended up with neck bruises.

The strollers are not being recalled. Consumers are urged to remove the canopy and store it separately when not in use, prevent kids from playing in the strollers and always fully secure children with the five-point harness when using it.

Baby Trend said in a statement on its website that the strollers are "completely safe when used as intended and in accordance with the company's operating instruction." It described the child's death as a "tragic and exceedingly rare accident" that could have been avoided if the child were not playing on the stroller.

Product information

The Sit N’ Stand Double and Ultra strollers, model numbers beginning SS76 or SS66, have a black or silver frame and a black tray at the front with oval cutouts on the sides.

“Sit N’ Stand” is printed in white on the sides of the frame.

“Baby Trend” is printed on the side of the mesh basket under the seat.

The model number is printed on a sticker located on the left inside rear of the frame, near the left rear axle.