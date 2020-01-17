WASHINGTON — Hope you like sequels, because National Treasure 3 and Bad Boys 4 are on their way.

Fans learned about the two major movies on Friday, the same day that “Bad Boys for Life,” the third installment of the film franchise, released in theaters.

But the last time “National Treasure” was on the big screen was the decade before last. A third film has been long-awaited after the success of the first in 2004 and “Book of Secrets” in 2007, especially after reports of a script being prepared for Disney.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chris Bremner, who worked on “Bad Boys for Life,” will write the script for the fourth installment, as well as the third “National Treasure.”

The magazine says Will Smith and Martin Lawrence will likely reprise their roles in the buddy cop series that started in 1995. However, the plan is for the fourth BB to come out sooner than the time between 2003’s “Bad Boys II” and the latest “Bad Boys for Life.”

One would assume “Treasure” star Nicolas Cage will return too.

Although Disney has plenty of action/adventure film franchises with “Star Wars” and Marvel, THR’s report that Bremner's schedule also includes writing National Treasure 3 for the media giant shows the movies still entice fans.

Disney wasn’t enthusiastic enough to keep developing NT3 and didn’t “quite realize how much the Internet is begging for a third National Treasure,” Jon Turteltaub, who directed both prior movies, had said during an interview with Collider in 2018.

And as for a plot, some tweets already have it covered.

