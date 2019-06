Former president Barack Obama received a warm welcome from the crowd in Toronto during game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Obama sat next to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver across the court from the Toronto bench.

He got a loud ovation and "MVP! MVP!" chants when he was shown on the video boards and introduced during the second quarter of the game.

The Golden State Warriors would go on to beat the Raptors, 109-104, to even up the series at one game a piece.