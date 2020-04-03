Matt Reeves, director of the upcoming Batman movie has posted another big reveal from the film.

Last month, Reeves gave fans the first official look at Batman's new suit. Now, fans can see what his Batmobile looks like.

The sleek vehicle is a streamlined sports car with batlike fins. Overall, it's a more toned down look than past Batmobiles, and it wouldn't stand out too much in the real world.

"The Batman" will star Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman and Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman. Paul Dano will play the Riddler and Colin Farrell will star as The Penguin.

In February, Reeves tweeted a video revealing a look at Pattinson's new suit, with a bat emblem across the chest that looked like it could be a functional set of weapons.

Pattinson has expressed some controversial views on the iconic character he will be playing. In a New York Times interview in October 2019 he said Batman was not a hero.

He's a complicated character. I don't think I could ever play a real hero," he said.

He then doubled down on his opinion in an interview with NBC News' "TODAY Show."

"It doesn't count," he told Geist. "You need to have like magical powers to be a superhero."

"I mean he's got a cape, so that's a pretty good start," Geist responded.

"Yeah the cape is there. I give you that one."

"The Batman" will be released June 25, 20201.