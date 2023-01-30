More Bed, Bath & Beyond closures announced: Full list of closing stores

The latest list of store closings includes 87 namesake Bed, Bath & Beyond stores, 50 Harmon drugstores and several buybuy Baby locations.

WASHINGTON — Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing 87 more of its namesake stores as its financial struggle continues. The home goods chain is also closing its entire Harmon drugstore chain and five additional buybuy Baby stores.

The latest round of closures are located across 32 states.

The home goods chain said in a statement to Axios Monday that the new closures expand on its earlier plan to close about 150 "lower producing" stores. That plan, announced in August, included layoffs that would cut the chain's workforce by 20%. It also lined up more than $500 million in new financing.

By mid-January, it had released a list of more than 120 closing locations.

The company disclosed last week that it had defaulted on its loans, indicating in a securities filing that it may restructure its debt in bankruptcy court. It had already warned that there was "substantial doubt" on its ability to continue.

Here is the latest list of Bed, Bath & Beyond store closures, including Harmon and buybuy Baby locations — a total of more than 140. See the previous 120-plus closures here.

Arizona

Phoenix: 34750 N. North Valley Parkway

Tucson: 5225 South Calle Santa Cruz

Alabama

Daphne: 6850 US Highway 90 Anchor D

Arkansas

North Little Rock: 4122 McCain Blvd

Arizona

Mesa: 1834 South Signal Butte Rd

California

Palm Desert: 72459 HIGHWAY 111

Visalia: 3125 South Mooney Blvd.

Hawthorne: 14351 Hindry Avenue

Carlsbad: 1905 Calle Barcelona Suite 100

Upland: 1865 North Campus Avenue, Building #15

San Diego: 10537 4S Commons Drive, Suite 170

Culver City: 10822 Jefferson Blvd

San Marcos: 165 S. Las Posas Rd

Folsom: 2385 Iron Point Rd

Glendora: 1405 East Gladstone Street

Pasadena: 3609 E Foothill Blvd (Harmon)

Los Angeles: 10561 West Pico Blvd (Harmon)

Colorado

Thornton: 16531 Washington Street

Loveland: 1605 Fall River Drive

Connecticut

Southington: 835 Queen Street

Wethersfield: 1065 Silas Deane Highway

Fairfield: 2260 Kings Highway

Enfield: 20 Hazard Avenue

Florida

Hialeah: 1460 W 49th St

Brandon: 320 BRANDON TOWN CENTER DRIVE

Boca Raton: 20560 STATE ROAD 7

Boynton Beach: 371 N. CONGRESS AVENUE

Orlando: 397 North Alafaya Trail

Coral Springs: 4631 NORTH UNIVERSITY DRIVE

Royal Palm Beach: 540 North State Road 7

Jacksonville: 6001 24 Argyle Forest Blvd

Jacksonville: 13221 City Station Drive, Suite 125

Delray Beach: 14824 South Military Trail

Apopka: 2239 East Semoran Blvd

Jupiter: 17450 N ALTERNATE A1A STE 101 (Harmon)

Georgia

Atlanta: 1 Buckhead Loop

Iowa

Coralville: 2515 Corridor Way Suite 5

Idaho

Boise: 3615 S. Federal Way

Illinois

Wilmette: 3232 LAKE AVE, SUITE 125

Geneva: 1584 SOUTH RANDALL ROAD

Crystal Lake: 5786 NORTHWEST HIGHWAY

Chicago Ridge: 9650 S Ridgeland Avenue

Forest Park: 215 Harlem Avenue

Kansas

Olathe: 15335 W. 119TH STREET

Kentucky

Louisville: 4350 Summit Plaza Drive

Massachusets

Burlington: 3 ABBOTT PARK

Raynham: 600 South Street West, Suite 13

North Dartmouth: 458 State Rd, Rt 6, Suite 100

Pittsfield: 665 Merrill Rd

Dedham: 820 Providence Highway

Maryland

Annapolis: 200 Harker Place Suite 200

Westminster: 200 Clifton Blvd

Ocean City: 12641 Ocean Gateway Suite 240

Minnesota

Bloomington: 7961 SOUTHTOWN CENTER

Missouri

St Louis: 10770 Sunset Hills Plaza

North Dakota

Bismarck: 1455 East Lasalle Drive

New Jersey

Bridgewater: 155 PROMENADE BOULEVARD

Mays Landing: 190 Hamilton Commons

Mt. Laurel: 8 Centerton Road

Kinnelon: 1160 Route 23 North

Matawan: 1121 Highway 34, Suite A

Flemington: 276 Route 202/31

Wayne: 1595 -1 Route 23 South (Harmon)

Wayne: 580 Valley Road (Harmon)

East Hanover: 392 Route 10 West (Harmon)

West Caldwell: 36 Clinton Road (Harmon)

Closter: 123 Ver Valen Street (Harmon)

Hackensack: 370 W. Pleasant View Avenue (Harmon)

Manalapan: 357 Route 9 South (Harmon)

Succasunna: 275 State Route 10 E. STE 350 (Harmon)

Paramus: 145 Route 4 West (Harmon)

Totowa: 465 Route 46 West (Harmon)

Raritan: 300 US Highway 202 (Harmon)

Matawan: 359 Route 34 North (Harmon)

Franklin: 100 D Route 23 North, Franklin Shopping Center (Harmon)

Newton: 10 B Route 206 North (Harmon)

Greenbrook: 303 Route 22 East (Harmon)

Carlstadt: 675 Paterson Avenue (Harmon)

Westfield: 335 South Avenue East (Harmon)

Short Hills: 720 Morris Turnpike (Harmon)

Shrewsbury: 550 Broad Street - Route 35 (Harmon)

Westwood: 700 Broadway, Suite 32 (Harmon)

Ocean: 2309-200 Route 66 (Harmon)

Holmdel: 2145 Highway 35 - Holmdel Plaza (Harmon)

Iselin: 675 Route 1 South, Suite 2 (Harmon)

Clifton: 390 Route 3 West (Harmon)

Brick: 479 Route 70 East (Harmon)

Morris Plains: 1711 Route 10 East (Harmon)

East Brunswick: 300 Route 18 East (Harmon)

Edgewater: 725 River Road (Harmon)

Deptford: 1765 DEPTFORD CENTER ROAD (Harmon)

Gillette: 977 Valley Road (Harmon)

Nevada

Las Vegas: 2315 Summa Drive Suite 110 (Harmon)

New York

Brooklyn: 459 Gateway Drive

Bohemia: 5131 Sunrise Highway

Brooklyn: 850 Third Avenue

Brooklyn: 850 Third Ave. (Harmon)

Brookyln: 850 Third Avenue (buybuy Baby)

Brooklyn: 245 Atlantic Ave

Carle Place: Carle Place Commons 167 Old Country Road (Harmon)

Commack: 8 Veterans Memorial Highway (Harmon)

East Elmhurst: 72 15 25th Avenue

Elmsford: 251 East Main Street

Hartsdale: 165-171 Central Park Avenue (Harmon)

Massapequa: 806 Hicksville Road (Harmon)

Melville: 925 Walt Whitman Road, Route 110 (Harmon)

Mineola: 530 Jericho Turnpike (Harmon)

Nanuet: 46 Rockland Plaza / Route 59 (Harmon)

New Hyde Park: 1490 Union Turnpike

New Rochelle: 77 Quaker Ridge Road (Harmon)

New York: 675 6th Avenue (Harmon)

New York: 2171 Broadway (Harmon)

Plainview: 1119 Old Country Road (Harmon)

Port Chester: 441 Boston Post Road (buybuy Baby)

Poughkeepsie: 2600 South Road (Harmon)

Poughkeepsie: 2020 South Road, Suite 3

Rochester: 790 Jefferson Rd., Suite 300 (buybuy Baby)

Saratoga Springs: 3064 Route 50

Yonkers: 2131 Central Park Avenue (Harmon)

Ohio

Columbus: 3750 Easton Market

Pennsylvania

Bethel Park: 1700 Oxford Drive

Monroeville: 3739 William Penn Highway

North Wales: 1261 Knapp Road

Pittsburgh: 160 Quinn Drive

South Carolina

North Charleston: 5930 Rivers Ave (buybuy Baby)

Spartanburg: 205 West Blackstock Road

Tennessee

Hixson: 5523 Highway 153, Suite 112

Memphis: 870 South White Station Road

Texas

Lewisville: 420 East FM 3040 Suite 300

Lewisville: 719 Hebron Parkway (buybuy Baby)

Plano: 6400 West Plano Parkway, Suite 125

Temple: 2112 SW HK Dodgen Loop

Utah

Park City: 1678 W Redstone Center Drive

Virginia

Chesapeake: Greenbrier MarketCenter, 1324 Greenbrier Pkwy

Dulles: 24670 Dulles Landing Dr Unt150

Fairfax: 12100 Fairfax Towne Center

Springfield: 6642 Loisdale Road

Winchester: 2540 S. Pleasant Valley Road

Williamsburg: 4900 Monticello Ave, Suite 4

Washington

Vancouver: 7809B Vancouver Plaza Dr #102

Walla Walla: 1630 W Poplar Street

Wisconsin

Wausau: 3575 Rib Mountain Drive

West Virginia